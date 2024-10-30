Government Unveils Plans for Redesigned Mbare Musika Market Following Devastating Fire

Spread the love

Harare – Following the recent fire that ravaged Mbare Musika Market, leaving thousands of traders devastated, the Zimbabwean Government has announced an ambitious plan to reconstruct the market into a modern, three-storey facility designed to accommodate at least 10,000 traders. This redevelopment aims to offer a safer, more organized environment for vendors and to revive the area as a bustling hub of commerce.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, provided details on the Government’s response to the fire, which caused millions of dollars in losses. He highlighted that the reconstruction, scheduled to commence in November 2024, is expected to be completed within seven months. The new design will incorporate three levels to efficiently organize and classify various types of businesses, ensuring the market remains a vibrant trading centre.

In response to the disaster, the Government has secured a temporary trading space opposite Carter House, provided by the Harare City Council, to accommodate traders during the reconstruction period. Dr Muswere explained that this temporary location would offer a conducive working environment, allowing the market rebuilding to proceed without disrupting the livelihoods of traders.

The reconstruction initiative is part of the Government’s “Building Back Better” programme, launched in response to President Mnangagwa’s declaration of the Mbare Fire Disaster as a State of Disaster. Dr Muswere stated that Government assessments indicated approximately 4,695 traders were directly affected by the fire, impacting the livelihoods of around 23,000 people.

“The reconstructed main market will accommodate at least 10,000 traders,” said Dr Muswere. “This new Mbare Musika Traders Market will serve as a pilot for the Smart Market concept, aimed at enhancing the trading environment with safe and modern facilities.”

In addition to rebuilding the market, the Government is launching several initiatives to support affected traders. Immediate relief efforts include cash transfers, school fee assistance, psycho-social support, and business resuscitation measures such as loans, grants, and stimulus packages to aid traders in restocking their goods. Dr Muswere also noted the launch of economic empowerment programmes to further assist vendors and other stakeholders in rebuilding their businesses.

Meanwhile, the Government is also actively distributing food and providing financial support across the nation. Under the second blitz food distribution programme, 94,527.64 tonnes of cereals have already been distributed, covering 62.7 percent of the targeted amount. Chiefs across provinces have also received 4,362.51 tonnes under the Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala Senkosi Strategic Grain Reserve Distribution Programme.

Under the Urban Cash for Cereal Programme, cash disbursements have reached 28,726 beneficiaries as of October 28. Additionally, 17,250.80 tonnes of mealie-meal and maize grain have been distributed as part of the School Feeding Programme, with a cumulative total reached by October 25.

The reconstruction of Mbare Musika Market is seen as a crucial step in enhancing the resilience and functionality of Zimbabwe’s marketplaces, offering a blueprint for future market developments across the country.

Source: Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...