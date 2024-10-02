Government to Increase Civil Servant Salaries Following ZiG Devaluation, Says Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube

Spread the love

HARARE – Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has announced that public sector workers will receive a pay increase in response to the recent 42% devaluation of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

Speaking on the government’s plans to address the impact of the currency’s devaluation, Ncube stated, “For us as government, on our part, we will make some adjustments to civil servant salaries to make sure that the purchasing power is restored.”

The move comes after a sharp drop in the value of the ZiG, which has triggered concerns over the erosion of purchasing power for workers, especially in the public sector. The government is now seeking to cushion civil servants against rising prices and inflationary pressures caused by the devaluation.

The minister did not provide specific details on the salary adjustments but indicated that the government is committed to ensuring that civil servants maintain their ability to afford basic goods and services amidst the ongoing economic challenges.

The devaluation has sparked widespread concern across various sectors, with unions and workers calling for urgent measures to protect incomes. The government’s promise of salary increases aims to mitigate the immediate impact of the currency fluctuation on public sector workers.