Government Suspends Bus Operators’ Licence Over Fatal Masvingo-Beitbridge Crash

HARARE – The government has suspended all omnibus operations by Urban Connect Holdings (Pvt) Ltd following a tragic accident along the Masvingo–Beitbridge Road, which claimed 25 lives and left several passengers injured.

In a statement released by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Hon. F. T. Mhona (MP), the ministry established that Urban Connect Holdings was operating in violation of multiple road traffic and safety regulations.

The bus involved in the fatal accident, registration number AGL2474, was found to be operating without a valid Passenger Insurance Policy, as required under the Road Traffic Act [Chapter 13:11]. Additionally, the vehicle lacked a valid Route Permit, in violation of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15].

The minister further stated that the bus driver did not comply with the mandatory re-test requirement, as per Statutory Instrument 168 of 2006.

Citing these violations, Minister Mhona directed the Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation to invoke Section 17(b)(i) of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15], leading to the immediate suspension of Urban Connect’s omnibus operations for six months pending further investigation.

“The above violations by the bus operator are a serious breach of the terms and conditions of the operator’s license issued to the company for it to operate in Zimbabwe,” said Minister Mhona.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families, noting that most victims of the crash were breadwinners.

“Our thoughts are with all the families of the people who were killed in the crash, and our prayers are with those injured as they continue to receive treatment and care. We wish them a speedy recovery,” he stated.

The minister also emphasized the government’s firm stance on road safety enforcement to reduce fatal accidents.

“Going forward, we shall build on this momentum of strict enforcement of road motor transportation and safety regulations for the safety and well-being of the people,” he said.

Ahead of National Youth Day, Minister Mhona warned transport operators, associations, and motorists against violating traffic laws, stressing that authorities will not hesitate to suspend or cancel licenses of those who flout regulations.

“The safety and security of all commuting public cannot be taken for granted,” he stated. “We urge all road traffic law enforcement agencies to be on high alert to enforce road traffic laws and ensure the safety and security of all road users.”

The suspension of Urban Connect Holdings comes amid growing concerns over road safety and regulatory compliance in Zimbabwe, with authorities under pressure to curb increasing road fatalities.

