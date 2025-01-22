Govt Rebukes NewsDay Over “ED2030 Plan” Report

Spread the love

HARARE – The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has strongly criticised NewsDay, accusing the publication of distorting the government’s position on presidential term limits in its front-page story titled “Churches Trash ED2030 Plan.”

In a press statement released on Monday, Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications George Charamba slammed the report, describing it as “deliberately intended to wrongly impute, misinform, malign, and incite.”

The NewsDay article reportedly referenced a statement by the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD), titled “Statement on Presidential Constitutional Term Limits.” However, the government has alleged that the publication misinterpreted the statement, using it to advance a narrative at odds with the facts.

“The ZHOCD statement appreciates and accurately restates the position of His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, regarding presidential term limits. His Excellency has stated and restated his position on the matter time and again,” read part of the government’s statement.

The OPC described NewsDay’s report as “mischievous,” accusing the publication of attempting to attribute certain views to President Mnangagwa while redirecting the focus away from ZHOCD’s message.

“It is wrong for NewsDay to seek to redirect the viewpoint of, and message from, ZHOCD away from its clearly identified main interlocutors in order to drag in or besmirch the person of His Excellency the President,” Charamba stated.

The government further emphasised that the President’s role is not to interfere with the constitutional rights of citizens to express their views. Instead, the OPC said the President respects the principles of democracy and free expression.

“In a genuine constitutional democracy such as ours, the media provide neutral platforms for such contestations, which at any rate threaten nobody and in fact validate and demonstrate our democracy in actual action,” the statement added.

The OPC also issued a stern reminder to NewsDay and other media houses about their role as the Fourth Estate. It urged them to report responsibly and avoid misleading the public or attempting to create friction by misrepresenting facts.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet hopes this role and position is fully appreciated and respected by all, including by the media,” Charamba stated.

The government accused NewsDay of editorial insinuations that seek to involve the President in public dissent or debates on constitutional matters, stating that such actions risk undermining democratic principles.

The statement comes amid ongoing discussions about Zimbabwe’s constitutional provisions on presidential term limits, which allow for a maximum of two five-year terms. While President Mnangagwa has publicly affirmed his adherence to these constitutional guidelines on multiple occasions, speculation about potential amendments has remained a contentious issue.

The ZHOCD, a key ecumenical body, has been vocal on constitutional and governance matters. Its recent statement reaffirmed its commitment to the current term limits, urging all stakeholders to uphold these principles.

However, the government has accused some media outlets of politicising and sensationalising such statements to fuel unfounded claims.

The NewsDay report has sparked debate in public and media circles, with some accusing the publication of irresponsibly framing its narrative to provoke controversy. On the other hand, others have defended the publication’s right to report on governance issues as part of its watchdog role.

Political analysts have weighed in, noting that the government’s reaction underscores the sensitivity of the issue of term limits in Zimbabwe. Some observers argue that maintaining open dialogue on such matters is essential for a healthy democracy, while others warn against media misrepresentation that could stoke unnecessary tension.

The OPC concluded its statement by reiterating the President’s commitment to constitutional democracy and Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions.

“The designated role of the President of Zimbabwe in such situations is not to tamper with expressions of viewpoints from the citizenry; rather, it is to allow those viewpoints free play for as long as they remain within the remit of our Constitution,” Charamba concluded.

As the debate unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring that Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and freedoms are upheld, with media houses playing a critical role in maintaining transparency and accountability.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...