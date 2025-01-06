Government Reaffirms Tough Stance Against Land Barons

Spread the love

HARARE – Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, has reiterated the government’s commitment to taking a tough stance against land barons who illegally sell or allocate land, often exploiting desperate home-seekers.

Speaking to journalists during a media engagement session in Harare, Garwe emphasized that the government would not relent in its efforts to bring these perpetrators to justice and restore order to urban land allocation processes. The session is part of an ongoing initiative aimed at fostering dialogue between government officials and the media.

“The government has zero tolerance for land barons. We will continue to take stringent measures to ensure that illegal land allocations and fraudulent activities are eradicated,” said Garwe. “These practices not only exploit citizens but also derail our efforts to create orderly urban settlements and sustainable housing projects.”

Garwe highlighted that the issue of land barons has caused significant challenges, including unplanned settlements, lack of proper infrastructure, and disputes over land ownership. These challenges have often resulted in demolitions, leaving many families stranded.

The Minister announced that the government is reviewing existing urban planning and land allocation policies to close legal loopholes that allow land barons to thrive. Efforts include strengthening the Urban Councils Act and improving enforcement mechanisms.

“The government is working to ensure that councils and other local authorities are equipped with the necessary tools to identify and act against illegal land sales. Those who are complicit in these activities will also be held accountable,” Garwe added.

Garwe also called on citizens to exercise caution when acquiring land, urging them to verify its legitimacy through proper channels. He highlighted the need for public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about legal land acquisition processes.

The government has already intensified its crackdown on land barons, with numerous arrests reported in recent months. Garwe indicated that high-profile cases are being investigated, with the culprits set to face the full wrath of the law.

The Minister underscored the importance of collaboration with local authorities, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders in addressing the issue. He also acknowledged the role of the media in exposing illegal activities and raising awareness among the public.

“By working together, we can eliminate these corrupt practices and ensure that every Zimbabwean has access to safe, legal, and affordable housing,” Garwe said.

The government’s efforts are part of its broader agenda to address urban housing challenges and improve the lives of citizens by promoting transparency and fairness in land allocation.

