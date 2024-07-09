Govt To Remove Vendors from Harare CBD Ahead of SADC Summit

Spread the love

HARARE – Authorities have announced plans to clear all vendors from the central business districts (CBDs) of Harare and Chitungwiza in preparation for the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

The move is part of a broader effort to enhance the city’s image and ensure a clean and orderly environment for the international event. Officials stated that the clearance will commence immediately, with strict measures to enforce compliance.

“We are committed to presenting our cities in the best possible light during the SADC Summit. Removing vendors from the CBDs is a necessary step to achieve this goal,” a government spokesperson said.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions among the vendors and residents. While some support the initiative for its potential to improve the city’s appearance and attract investment, others are concerned about the impact on livelihoods.

“We understand the need to maintain cleanliness and order, especially for such a significant event. However, it is important to consider alternative arrangements for the vendors who depend on their businesses for survival,” said a local vendor representative.

Authorities have assured that they are exploring measures to provide alternative spaces for the displaced vendors. Temporary markets and designated vending zones are being considered to accommodate those affected by the clearance.

The government has urged all stakeholders to cooperate and ensure a smooth transition during this period. The SADC Summit, which brings together leaders from the region, is seen as an opportunity to showcase Zimbabwe’s potential and foster regional cooperation.

As preparations intensify, the authorities are expected to implement additional initiatives aimed at beautifying and enhancing the infrastructure of Harare and Chitungwiza.

