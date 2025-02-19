Government Downplays Military Tank Sightings in Harare

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government has reassured citizens that the military tanks spotted along Borrowdale Road in Harare are part of a routine exercise and not indicative of any impending crisis.

The clarification comes after widespread speculation and public anxiety following the circulation of several online videos showing approximately 21 military tanks moving through the area—an unusual sight in Zimbabwe.

The presence of military hardware in the capital immediately drew comparisons to previous instances when tanks appeared on the streets, such as during the violent protests following the disputed 2018 elections and the 2017 military coup that led to the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe.

Responding to public concerns on X (formerly Twitter), Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana, dismissed fears of unrest, stating:

There is a scheduled exercise to test equipment which is taking place today. Nothing to be concerned about. — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) February 19, 2025

Adding to the government’s reassurances, presidential spokesperson George Charamba, using his social media alias dhonzamusoro007, echoed similar sentiments:

“Support your Zimbabwe Defence Force, ZDF, as it goes through the routine of ensuring all its battle systems are in tip-top state!!! #ZDF, KEEPING YOU SECURE AND DEFENDED.”

— dhonzamusoro007 (@dhonzamusoro007) February 19, 2025

Despite these official statements, the sightings come at a time of heightened political tensions within the ruling ZANU-PF party. A growing rift has emerged between factions—one supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s continued leadership beyond his current term, while the other insists on adhering to constitutional term limits.

What is happening? pic.twitter.com/vasfCdg1E8 — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) February 19, 2025

With Zimbabwe’s political landscape historically marked by military involvement, any visible movement of the armed forces in the capital inevitably raises speculation. While the government has assured the public that the tanks are merely part of routine drills, the timing of their deployment has only added to the ongoing political uncertainty.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...