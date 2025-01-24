Government Deploys Armed Forces to Protect Rivers from Gold Smuggling Cartels

Spread the love

The Zimbabwean government has intensified efforts to tackle illegal gold mining by deploying armed forces across the country to protect rivers and other ecologically sensitive landmarks devastated by powerful gold smuggling cartels.

In a sweeping crackdown, state authorities have begun confiscating equipment used in destructive riverbed mining operations, aiming to restore order in gold mining zones.

A senior government official disclosed to the Zimbabwe Independent that confiscated mining equipment has been relocated to secure sites to prevent further environmental degradation and ensure compliance with regulations.

Pfungwa Kunaka, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, confirmed that members of the Zimbabwe National Army, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and other security agencies are actively patrolling provinces to curb illegal mining activities. However, he declined to elaborate on what would be done with the seized equipment.

Resource advocates have long alleged that illegal gold mining operations are backed by influential political elites, a claim that underscores the complexity of the crisis.

A Decade of Failed Enforcement

The latest crackdown follows a renewed ban on riverbed alluvial mining, announced late last year after repeated failures to enforce similar measures over the past decade. In November 2024, the government enacted Statutory Instrument (SI) 188 of 2024, citing catastrophic damage to forests, rivers, and public infrastructure caused by unchecked mining activities.

In areas such as Penhalonga, illegal mining syndicates reportedly generate over US$30 million annually. This wealth benefits a select few while leaving behind widespread environmental destruction and impoverished communities.

Kunaka acknowledged that illegal mining syndicates are estimated to cost Zimbabwe up to US$1 billion annually. “Arms of the State such as the police, the army, and other security forces have been deployed to enforce the Statutory Instrument,” Kunaka stated.

He emphasized that the ban aims to halt alluvial mining, particularly along riverbeds, which has led to severe environmental degradation, mineral leakage, and the disruption of water sources.

Environmental Devastation and Public Health Crisis

The environmental toll of illegal mining has been severe, with thousands of people in eastern Zimbabwe now lacking access to clean water due to pollution from toxic chemicals used in riverbed mining. According to the Centre for Research and Development (CRD), an estimated 85,000 residents in Chimanimani and Mutasa districts are exposed to contaminated water, resulting in widespread health issues.

“Over 85,000 people in wards 12, 21, and 22 of Chimanimani district, as well as wards 35 and 31 of Mutare district, have been directly affected by the destruction and contamination of water sources caused by alluvial gold mining,” said James Mupfumi, CRD’s director.

Government’s Enforcement Strategy

Kunaka explained that SI 188 of 2024 invalidates mining titles, including special grants, that were previously issued for riverbed mining. “The Statutory Instrument declares mining titles such as special grants or claims null and void. The government expects compliance with this position and has deployed relevant state agencies to enforce it,” he said.

Security teams have been dispatched to mining hotspots, including Manicaland’s Mutare River and Odzi areas, as well as Chipinge and other provinces. Their mandate includes preventing further illegal activities and ensuring that environmental rehabilitation efforts are undertaken.

“What we have discovered is that mining has not only undermined the protection of rivers but also ignored rehabilitation agreements,” Kunaka noted.

Community Action and Persistent Challenges

Community advocacy efforts in Penhalonga, led by the CRD, have prompted state intervention. However, illegal mining continues in regions such as the Midlands, Masvingo, and Mashonaland provinces. Settlements in Penhalonga remain at risk due to the proximity of mining operations, according to a CRD report.

Despite the intensified crackdown, enforcement challenges persist, with illegal mining syndicates continuing to evade authorities. Nevertheless, the government’s latest actions represent a significant step toward addressing the long-standing issues plaguing Zimbabwe’s mining sector.

While the deployment of armed forces and the enforcement of SI 188 of 2024 signal the government’s resolve to curb illegal mining, sustained efforts will be necessary to dismantle entrenched cartels, protect the environment, and secure Zimbabwe’s natural resources for future generations. Effective implementation, coupled with community engagement and stringent accountability measures, will be crucial in restoring order and mitigating the environmental and economic damage caused by illegal gold mining.

