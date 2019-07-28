Government denies a cabinet minister is on the run

HARARE – Following Norton legislator Temba Mliswa’s claims that Sekesai Nzenza was on the run fearing arrest as reports claimed she received a house from Mupfumira, government Spokesman Nick Mangwana has dismissed the claims saying she is not on the run.

Mangwana said Nzenza is in her constituency in Chikomba and not on the run from anyone. Writing on the microblogging site, Twitter, Mangwana said:

Having a lot of Media enquiries around the whereabouts of Hon Minister Nzenza. I have spoken to her and she assures the nation that, she is in her constituency in Chikomba East and not on the run from anything or anyone and used strong terms to dismiss the circulating rumours.

Yesterday Themba Mliswa claimed that Nzenza was on the run fearing arrest as the net seems to be closing in on Mupfumira who is in custody on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, social media is awash with photos of her in what appears like a river and she is seen with women at what looks like a community outreach program. It is still not clear if they were taken yesterday and today ( she is wearing different clothes in the photos ) or before that. We will update this article as more info come in.