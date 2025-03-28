Government cracks down on night vending, Mayors, Town Clerks ordered to enforce ban

Spread the love

MAYORS and Town Clerks have been ordered to ensure that there is no night vending in their local authorities with immediate effect.

The order was given by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe in his keynote address at the mayors and town clerks training on diplomatic protocol and etiquette that started at a Bulawayo hotel on Tuesday.

“Our constitution does not have provisions for any night vending and as Government, we have noted many ills that come with night vending which include drug and substance abuse, so forthwith make sure there is no night vending in your local authorities,” said Minister Garwe.

He said local authorities have no sanitary provisions for night vending, which has resulted in the vendors using undesignated areas to relieve themselves, a vehicle for disease outbreaks. – HeraldOnline

