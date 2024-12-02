Government Bans House Demolitions in Harare Without Notice

Spread the love

HARARE – The government has prohibited the demolition of houses in Harare without a minimum notice period of four months, giving affected residents time to reconstruct or find alternative shelter.

This directive, according to The Herald, follows the Harare City Council’s plans to demolish over 5,000 houses allegedly built without proper approval on land earmarked for public amenities. The council had already issued 48-hour eviction notices for targeted properties in areas including Mabelreign, Kuwadzana, Budiriro, Mabvuku, and Glen View.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe criticised the council’s approach, describing the short notice period as unreasonable and inhumane.

Respect for Citizens’ Right to Shelter

Speaking during a meeting of the Institute of Architects of Zimbabwe in Harare last Friday, Minister Garwe emphasised the need to balance enforcing laws with respecting citizens’ rights to shelter.

“There is a lot of excitement from the City of Harare in wanting to demolish people’s homes. They are playing to the gallery and condemning public officials and the Government,” Garwe said.

He acknowledged that some houses were illegally constructed on land reserved for schools, railways, and recreational areas but stressed the importance of giving residents ample time to vacate.

“Give them three or four months’ notice. But they were giving them four or five days. Who can build a house in four days and move in Zimbabwe?”

A Call for Humane Enforcement

While Minister Garwe supported demolitions where necessary, particularly for structures on land designated for social amenities, he urged the council to adopt a humane approach.

The government has directed the council to issue longer notice periods to ensure affected families can make alternative arrangements.

Crackdown on Illegal Land Sales

Minister Garwe also issued a stern warning about illegal land sales, urging citizens to avoid transactions with land barons. He cautioned that both buyers and sellers in such dealings risked criminal charges.

“It is illegal to buy land from land barons,” Garwe said, encouraging the public to report suspicious land deals. He highlighted the risks of being lured into scams, such as purchasing 2,000-square-metre stands for as little as US$500.

Looking Ahead

The government’s stance aims to address both illegal housing developments and the social impact of forced evictions. Meanwhile, residents affected by the proposed demolitions in Harare await further clarity on their situation as authorities work to balance enforcement with compassion.

