Government authorises mayors, chairpersons to drive council vehicles

Spread the love

THE Government has granted mayors and council chairpersons the authority to drive council-owned vehicles in order to curb rising operational expenses, provided they meet stringent licensing and safety criteria.

In a letter addressed to the mayors and council chairpersons, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe said the move responds to appeals from local authorities seeking to reduce fuel, staffing, and allowance costs tied to dedicated drivers.

Minister Garwe said many councils face financial strain due to the logistical demands of shuttling council vehicles between offices and officials’ residences, particularly in regions with vast geographical spread.

He said by eliminating the need for assigned drivers in such cases, the policy aims to redirect savings toward critical public services.

“The Ministry has taken heed of local authorities request to allow mayors and council chairpersons to drive council vehicles in the discharge of their duties. This is to reduce costs related with having council staff always assigned to drive the chairpersons.

“In most instances the car has to be driven from council offices to collect the chairperson and back leading to higher fuel costs and travelling and subsistence allowances paid to related staff, given the geographical locations of local authorities,” said Minister Garwe.

He said ordinarily, it will be expected that according mayors and council chairpersons’ authority to drive would be premised on one’s possession of a valid driver’s licence (for two years), and a valid defensive driving certificate.

“Authority is hereby granted to mayors and chairpersons provided they have valid driver’s licences for over two years and are in possession of a valid defensive driving certificate. The vehicles will be maintained as per council’s transport policy.

“It would also be imperative that liability rests with the driver, hence the mayor/council chairperson would be allowed to drive the vehicle in line with the council’s Transport Policy,” said Minister Garwe.

In case of an accident, Minister Garwe said the mayor or chairperson would be subjected to a board of inquiry and suspension to drive council vehicles.

The board would be composed by the District Development Coordinator.

Like this: Like Loading...