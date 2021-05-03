Gone but not forgotten, All Black tracksuit memorial event for Ginimbi

Popular businessman and socialite, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died in a fatal accident last year will be remembered this weekend as his friends have encouraged his fans to wear black tracksuits this Saturday in his memory.

Saturday, May 8 will mark exactly six months of Ginimbi’s death and his friends have decided to remember him this way.

Posting on her Facebook page this morning, Ginimbi’s close associate, Wanisai Mutandwa, popularly known as Mahwindo rallied people to wear all black tracksuits wherever they will be this Saturday.

It seems Ginimbi is being missed dearly by his friends as some of them, including his close friend, Tazvi “Chief J” Maka splashed just above half a million Rands this past weekend in Cape Town as they celebrated Boss Pounds birthday. As they celebrated, they took time to remember Ginimbi by doing champagne showers.

Ginimbi who was undeniably the life of the party popularised all-white parties, a concept that is still being followed by his friends, evidenced by Boss Pounds birthday where guests were all dressed in white designer clothes.

Poptain’s Fadza Mutengi song is also becoming a hit at such gatherings because of its prophetic line where the artiste sings “usakanganwe Ginimbi” urging people not to forget the late socialite when being merry.

And indeed, his friends are not forgetting him as they pop expensive bottles of champagne in his honour from time to time when they are having fun in the club.