Gold dealer dies in car crash

Glendale based George Makwati died in a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon after his Toyota Fortuner rammed into a stationary haulage truck along Harare – Mukumbura road.

When Bulawayo24.com arrived on the scene Makwati’s car was being toured away.

Witnesses said the now deceased was drunk and he rammed into a stationary truck there by killing himself on the spot.

“The gold dealer was always drunk and today he came speeding under the influence of alcohol hence he rammed into a stationary truck and died on the spot,” Kudzanai Banga said.

It is further alleged that he was in the company of his friend whose condition could not be established.

Source – Byo24news

