Ginimbi’s Friends DNA tests complete

The Deoxyribonucleic (DNA) tests for victims of the road accident that killed socialite Genius Ginimbi Kadungure have been successfully completed.

The DNA results were delaying the burial of the victims including fitness bunny, Mitchelle “Moana” Amuli. Her burial had to be postponed following an inconclusive post mortem conducted last week Tuesday.

The deceased were burnt beyond recognition when Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce Wraith they were in was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale Road before veering off the road, hitting a tree and caught fire.

The National University of Science and Technology that was conducting the tests announced that the tests were complete which means the bodies will now be ready for collection.