News Ticker

Ginimbi’s Friends DNA tests complete

November 17, 2020 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

The Deoxyribonucleic (DNA) tests for victims of the road accident that killed socialite Genius Ginimbi Kadungure have been successfully completed.

The DNA results were delaying the burial of the victims including fitness bunny, Mitchelle “Moana” Amuli. Her burial had to be postponed following an inconclusive post mortem conducted last week Tuesday.

The deceased were burnt beyond recognition when Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce Wraith they were in was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale Road before veering off the road, hitting a tree and caught fire.

The National University of Science and Technology that was conducting the tests announced that the tests were complete which means the bodies will now be ready for collection.

Image may contain: text that says 'FAXX National University of Science and Technology ePnust.ack Applied Genetic Testing Centre November (AGTC) Harare Harare +263772950271 Dear Following Re: Forensic DNA Results Borrowdale successfully completed Accident etask nthe attached summary invoice service Accident Zephaniah Dhlamini Director Genetic Testing Centre VERIY UNIVERSITY SCIENGE& TECHNOLOGY AJ 2020 APPLIED GENETIC TESTINGCENTER TESTING'



Copyright © 2020 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!