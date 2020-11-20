Ginimbi Estate: ‘Kit Kat’ gets Lamborghini

An individual only identified as “KIT KAT” was listed as the heir to the late businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s Lamborghini vehicle.

This was revealed in an unsigned will purportedly made by Kadungure, which was submitted to the Master’s Office at the High Court this week.

A Harare man, Nomatter Zinyengere, claiming to be Kadungure’s best friend, this week registered the deceased’s estate and unsuccessfully tried to push the Master of High Court into accepting the unsigned will.

It is not clear if Zinyengere was “KIT-KAT” but an online check identified him (Zinyengere) as the director of a South African registered company called KAT Group, which was incorporated in August 2019.

The will show that Kadungure owned the Domboshava mansion, a company called Infinity Gas, an undisclosed fleet of vehicles and several other companies.

Ranros Estate Administrators, who are the custodians of the unsigned will, wrote a cover letter seeking the speedy acceptance of the unsigned document as the actual last will and testament for the distribution of the estate. The letter read in part:

The deceased died before signing his last will and testament. We are therefore kindly asking your office to urgently convene a meeting with all beneficiaries so that you can accept the will and issue the court sealed letters of administration. The deceased had a running business in Botswana and it stopped operations on November 9, 2020. The laws of that country require the estate to be reported to the Master of High Court within 14 days so that operations will resume. The major fear of the beneficiaries is that the business partners of the deceased in Botswana might take advantage of and vandalise the assets of the deceased.

Genius’s father Anderson Kadungure and sisters Juliet and Neria were listed as possible beneficiaries of the estate.

However, the Office of the Master through a letter signed by K F Chigomararwa, an Additional Master of High Court in charge of the Deceased Estates, refused to accept the unsigned will.

Chigomararwa asked the Kadungure family members and other beneficiaries to attend a meeting on Wednesday next week to sort out the way forward and deal with administrative details such as the appointment of the executor.”