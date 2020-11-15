Ginimbi burial in pictures

POPULAR Harare businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure was Saturday laid to rest at his Domboshava mansion.
The event was attended by hundreds of people.
Below are some images captured during the solemn ceremony.
POPULAR Harare businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure was Saturday laid to rest at his Domboshava mansion.
The event was attended by hundreds of people.
Below are some images captured during the solemn ceremony.
Copyright © 2020 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!