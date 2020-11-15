News Ticker

Ginimbi burial in pictures

November 15, 2020 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

POPULAR Harare businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure was Saturday laid to rest at his Domboshava mansion.

The event was attended by hundreds of people.

Below are some images captured during the solemn ceremony.



