Geoff Nyarota to be buried on Wednesday

Spread the love

HARARE,-The late veteran journalist Geoffrey Nyarota will be buried at his rural home in Rusape on Wednesday, the family has said.

Nyarota’s son, Tafirenyika confirmed Monday that his father’s remains will lie in state at his rural homestead in Gwangwadza village on Tuesday night before burial on Wednesday afternoon.

Nyarota succumbed to colon cancer on Sunday aged 74.

During his illustrious career Nyarota edited The Financial Gazette, The Chronicle, The Daily News and Zimbabwe Times. He also authored three books, namely ‘Against the Grain, Memoirs of a Zimbabwean Newsman’; ‘The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe: The End of a Dictator’s Reign’; and ‘The Honourable Minister: An Anatomy of Endemic Corruption’ .

Meanwhile, tributes continued to pour in from fellow scribes who described Nyarota as a fearless fighter for Press freedom.

John Gambanga, who served as news editor and later as editor of Daily News during Nyarota’s reign as ANZ editor-in-chief said if Zimbabwe had a hall of fame, the late scribe’s name would be at the top of the media section.

“He called a spade a spade and fought for press freedom fearlessly, demanding accou ntability from national leaders who were corrupt,” Gambanga said.

Former NewsDay editor Brian Mangwende said Nyarota was a mentor and a pillar of support for many journalists in Zimbabwe.

“My heart goes out to the Nyarota family during this extremely difficult time and the media fraternity as a whole,” Mangwende said.

“Geoff was a beacon, pillar and mentor to many scribes. He was a champion of media freedom and a force to reckon with within the fraternity.

We have lost an icon and will forever cherish his contribution towards press freedom and relentless efforts for a free press across the globe.”

Another journalist Sani Mbofana said Zimbabwe’s media landscape was now poorer without Nyarota.

“His legacy serves as a powerful reminder that a free and independent press is essential to a healthy democracy.

His contributions to the country’s democratic struggle will be remembered alongside those of other notable figures who fought for freedom, justice and human rights,” Mbofana said.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Sadc Parliamentary Forum media and communications manager Moses Magadza said the history of journalism in post-independent Zimbabwe would be woefully deficient mentioning “this fine pen pusher”.

Nyarota is survived by wife Ursula, and three children. – NewsDay

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...