Geo Pomona begins waste collection in Harare

GEO POMONA Waste Management has begun refuse collection in Harare under its agreement with the city to take over waste management services.

The company has launched its operations with a focus on clearing illegal dumpsites, marking the first phase of its broader waste collection initiative.

So far, Geo Pomona has removed 32,8 tonnes of waste from dumpsites in Warren Park, Kambuzuma, Highfield and Mbare, surpassing the 21,8-tonne target initially set for February. The clean-up initiative will be expanded to other suburbs in a phased rollout.

While Geo Pomona is finalising logistical arrangements for full-scale takeover of refuse collection in the capital, the City of Harare remains responsible for door-to-door waste collection.

“We are currently in a transitionary period, finalising key logistics with the City of Harare,” said company chief executive officer Dr Dilesh Nguwaya.

“During this transition, Geo Pomona is executing waste collection in a phased approach, starting with the clearing of illegal dumpsites across Harare.

“The City of Harare will continue with door-to-door waste collection for now until all key logistics are finalised.”

Geo Pomona is working with partners and equipment suppliers to fast-track the commencement of door-to-door refuse collection.

Dr Nguwaya said the company’s phased approach to solid waste management was prioritising the removal of illegal dumpsites before implementing a structured and efficient waste collection system.

“Our phased approach prioritises the removal of illegal dumpsites, after which we will implement a structured and efficient waste collection system,” he said.

“We continue to work closely with key stakeholders to ensure the success of this initiative and to drive long-term improvements in waste management across Harare.”

A media tour organised by Geo Pomona last week highlighted significant progress in areas where dumpsites had been cleared. Residents expressed appreciation for the initiative, but many also called for consistent door-to-door collection to prevent dumpsites from re-emerging.

“We cannot thank Geo Pomona enough for the work they are doing because illegal dumpsites have become a real health threat in the community,” said Highfield resident Ms Christina Madzonga.

“The stench, flies and mosquitoes coming from the dumpsites are unbearable and causing diseases in children.

“But we need you to also do door-to-door collection because the illegal dumpsites will resurface since the council is not collecting refuse. We do not know the last time we saw them here.”

Kambuzuma resident Mr Shepherd Chamanikwa urged her community to support the initiative by adopting responsible waste disposal practices.

“We acknowledge the good work that Geo Pomona is doing, but as residents, we can be more responsible and dispose of waste through other sustainable means,” he said.

As part of its long-term waste management plan, Geo Pomona intends to instal waste bins at previously cleared dumpsites, ensuring regular collection to prevent the resurgence of waste dumping. – Sunday Mail

