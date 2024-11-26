Garwe Reaffirms Commitment to Mnangagwa’s 2030 Vision

Spread the love

CHIKOMBA – Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson and Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, has reiterated the party’s commitment to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership until 2030, under the banner of the “ED 2030” vision.

According to Masvingo Mirror, Garwe was speaking at the handover ceremony of 38 motorbikes to Chikomba Rural District councillors last Friday, he emphasised that the resolution to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency was unanimously adopted during the party’s recent conference in Bulawayo.

“As Mashonaland East province, we carried a resolution to let the President continue until 2030. The resolution sailed through without objections and was adopted at the party’s conference in Bulawayo,” Garwe said.

The motorbikes, procured by the local authority from Manika Bikes at a cost of US$53,000, were handed over as part of efforts to enhance mobility for councillors and improve service delivery in the district.

Garwe, a staunch supporter of President Mnangagwa, encouraged Zanu PF supporters to fully embrace the “ED 2030” slogan, affirming that the party remains committed to ensuring Mnangagwa’s leadership through constitutional means.

“The idea that Mnangagwa will still be in office until 2030 is alive and kicking,” he said. “Do the ‘ED 2030’ slogan freely because the plan for President Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2030 is still alive. The Constitution is made by the people.”

The event highlighted Zanu PF’s focus on grassroots development and strengthening local governance structures. Garwe commended the Chikomba Rural District Council for its commitment to improving councillors’ capacity to serve their communities effectively.

The move to extend Mnangagwa’s term has been a point of contention, with critics arguing it undermines constitutional principles. However, Zanu PF maintains that the decision reflects the will of the people and aligns with its long-term developmental goals.

As the “ED 2030” vision gains momentum, the party continues to rally its supporters around the leadership of Mnangagwa, positioning his presidency as a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s future progress.

