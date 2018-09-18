Full Text: President Mnangagwa’s Remarks At First Cabinet Meeting

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday held his first cabinet meeting since being declared the winner of the July 30 elections. Here are the President’s remarks from his inaugural cabinet meeting,

OPENING REMARKS BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT, COMRADE E.D. MNANGAGWA, TO THE INAUGURAL CABINET MEETING OF THE SECOND REPUBLIC

HARARE, 17 SEPTEMBER, 2018.

I am pleased to welcome you all, to our first Cabinet Meeting under the Second Republic.

You should be aware of the mammoth task before us, that is, to lead the transformation process, on our trajectory to become a middle-income economy by 2030, characterised by job-rich economic growth, and a globally competitive society.

Since the advent of the New Dispensation on the 24th of November 2017, we adopted a new methodology of ensuring that Government Ministries and agencies, deliver quality services to the people, through the Integrated Results Based Management System, with its accompanying Rapid Results Approach. We also adopted the 100 — Day Programme cycle, as a new model of doing business to support our drive to attain Vision 2030. The 100-Day Programme cycle. helped us to accentuate the rapid and efficient implementation of priority projects. with an immediate impact on the livelihoods of our people.

Going forward, we should continue to apply the 100-Day cycles as a way of doing business in Government, supported by the monitoring of performance outcomes using the Executive Electronic Dashboard. This means that, at the click of a button, project performance tracking has been made easy across Cabinet. Ministries and parastatals. All Ministers, particularly new ones, should embrace the 100-Day Cycle as the norm of doing business in Cabinet.

In the coming week, while I will be away on international business at the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, half-day workshops will be organised to enable all Ministers to adequately acquaint themselves with the essential components of the 100-Day Cycle, the Integrated Results Based Management System, the Rapid Results Approach, and the Executive Dashboard. A similar exercise will be conducted for Permanent Secretaries and other senior Government officials.

Each portfolio Minister should now identify a minimum of five (5) quick-win and high impact projects in order that work on them, commences in earnest. Where appropriate, it is permissible to go beyond the five, subject to approval by Cabinet.

I expect members of my Government to speak with one voice. Our approach will entail four or five Ministers making presentations during the course of a Cabinet Meeting like this one until the 100-Day cycle ends. The decision taken by Cabinet will be communicated to the nation every Wednesday after we have met.

Thus, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. will issue a press statement in the presence of the Chief Secretary, and the implementing Ministers. This will help entrench transparency, and a culture of responsiveness, as we seek to transform the quality of life of our people.

At this point, let us now turn to the business of the day. which we intend to dispense with quickly, in view of the business in Parliament tomorrow,

thank you.