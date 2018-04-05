Full Text: EU Calls For Non-Violent, Intimidation Free Selection Of Candidates Within Political Parties

The European Union (EU) has called for all political parties to shun violence and intimidation in the selection of candidates. This comes after Zanu-PF called for aspiring candidates to start submitting curriculum vitae. However, Zanu-PF cautioned the candidates not to start campaigning until they are vetted and approved by the party.

In a statement, the EU said,

The European Union Delegation, the Heads of Mission of EU Member States present in Harare and the Head of Mission of Switzerland issue the following statement in Zimbabwe: The Heads of Mission of the EU and Switzerland reaffirm their commitment to continued support to peaceful, inclusive, credible and transparent 2018 harmonised elections in Zimbabwe. In light of the upcoming primary elections to select candidates of political parties, the Heads of Mission encourage all political parties to adhere to principles of mutual respect and tolerance in order to contribute to a peaceful, just and democratic society. In particular, the Heads of Mission wish to emphasise the constitutional right of women to equal treatment and opportunities as well as full participation in the political sphere. The Heads of Mission further urge all parties and their supporters to respect the democratic principles and to act in a non-violent and peaceful manner and call on all stakeholders to condemn all types of violence and intimidation dearly and unequivocally during the candidature selection.