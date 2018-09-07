Full-list of Mnangagwa’s Post-Election Cabinet Ministers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today announced a new 20-member Cabinet. He also appointed Deputy Ministers and 10 Provincial Affairs Ministers. The appointments were made in terms of Section 104 (1) of the Constitution.

Here is the full list of the appointments:

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Finance and Economic Development – Professor Mtuli Ncube

2. Defence and War Veterans – Honourable Oppah Zvipange Muchinguri-Kashiri

3. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon. July G. Moyo

4. Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Hon. Sibusiso B. Moyo

5. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon. Sekesai Nzenza

6. Industry and Commerce – Hon. Mangaliso Ndlovu

7. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon. Cain Mathema

8. Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology – Development Hon. Professor Amon Murwira

9. Primary and Secondary Education – Hon. Professor Paul Mavima

10. Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Hon. – Chief Air Marshal P. Shiri

11. Mines and Mining Development – Hon. Winston Chitando

12. Energy and Power Development – Hon. Joram M. Gumbo

13. Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon. Joel Biggie Matiza

14. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa

15. Information Communication Technology and Courier Service – Hon. Kazembe Kazembe

16. Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Hon. Priscah Mupfumira

17. Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon. Kirsty Coventry

18. Health and Child Care – Hon. Dr Obediah Moyo

19. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi

20. Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises – Development Hon. Sithembiso G.G. Nyoni

MINISTERS OF STATE FOR THE PROVINCES

1. Harare – Unassigned

2. Bulawayo – Hon. Judith Ncube

3. Mashonaland West – Hon. Mary Mliswa

4. Mashonaland East – Hon. Apollonia Muneverengi

5. Mashonaland Central – Hon. Monica Mavhunga

6. Manicaland – Hon Ellen Gwaradzimba

7. Midlands – Hon. Larry Mavima

8. Masvingo – Hon. Ezra Chadzamira

9. Matabeleland South – Hon. Abednico Ncube

10. Matabeleland North – Hon. Richard Moyo

MINISTERS OF STATE IN THE OFFICES OF THE VICE PRESIDENTS

1. Hon. Vice President General (Rtd) C.G.D.N. Chiwenga’s Office – Hon. Evelyn Ndlovu

2. Hon. Vice President K.C.D. Mohadi’s Office – Hon. Davis Marapira

DEPUTY MINISTERS

1. Defence and War Veterans – Hon. Victor Matemadanda

2. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Hon. Jennifer Mhlanga

3. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Hon . Lovemore Matuke

4. Industry and Commerce – Mr Rajeshakumart Modi

5. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Hon. Michael Madiro

6. Primary and Secondary Education – Hon. Edgar Moyo

7. Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Hon. Douglass Karoro – Hon. Vangelis Haritatos

8. Mines and Mining Development – Hon. Polite Kambamura

9. Energy and Power Development – Hon. Magna Mudyiwa

10.Transport and Infrastructural Development – Hon. Fortune Chasi

11. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Hon. Energy Mutodi

12. Information Communication Technology and Courier Services – Hon. Jerifan Muswere

13. Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Hon. Yeukai Simbanegavi