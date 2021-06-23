Frustrated Ngarivhume lays into Chamisa

Leader of Transform Zimbabwe, Jacob Ngarivhume, has attacked MDC Alliance’s leader, Nelson Chamisa, for being ineffective and failing to inspire thousands of urban dwellers who are looking up to him for political direction.

Ngarivhume who was in Mbare over the weekend where council was demolishing illegal structures, lambasted Chamisa for being too quiet and failing to confront Government head on.

“What we are witnessing here is failure by the councilors you voted in power to protect you. The councilors are supposed to stand with their people but they have allowed the bull dozers to raze down your vending stalls and your buildings.

“For this to be the focus of the council when there is sewage all over and garbage everywhere, is just ridiculous. This is the time I expected my brother (Nelson) Chamisa to lead by example and be on the forefront confronting this Government for doing this to citizens. I am even surprised that Chamisa or his party are not here to give solidarity to the people whose working sites have been destroyed,” said Ngarivhume.

In recent weeks, Ngarivhume had been positioning himself as a better alternative. He recently tweeted that, “I may not have the name recognition that others do, but I make it up with a fierce grit and abiding belief that small actions can bring about big change.”

Ngarivhume’s message was interpreted by political analysts as a veiled attack on Chamisa who, apart from having a name arguably more popular than Ngarivhume’s, has failed to do anything meaningful in the Zimbabwean political landscape.

