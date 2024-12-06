Former Zimbabwean Vice President Mphoko Dies at 84

Spread the love

BULAWAYO, – Zimbabwe is mourning the loss of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, who passed away at the age of 84. Mphoko, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, died earlier this week after a long battle with health complications, sources close to the family confirmed.

Mphoko, who served as Vice President from 2014 to 2017 under then-President Robert Mugabe, was a stalwart of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF). Throughout his career, he was known for his staunch loyalty to the Mugabe administration and his contributions to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. His death marks the end of an era for a key figure in the post-independence history of the country.

Born in 1940 in the Midlands province of Zimbabwe, Mphoko became involved in the country’s liberation movement during the 1960s. He was a member of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA), the military wing of ZANU, and spent several years in exile, where he played an active role in the struggle for independence.

After Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, Mphoko held various government positions, including ambassadorial roles, before his appointment as Vice President in 2014. His term was marked by a period of significant political turbulence in the country, which culminated in Mugabe’s resignation in 2017 following a military coup. Mphoko’s tenure as Vice President was also defined by allegations of corruption and mismanagement, though he remained an influential figure within the party until his departure from office.

In the years following his resignation, Mphoko largely withdrew from the public eye, though he remained a figure of interest for Zimbabweans reflecting on the country’s political history. His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from both political figures and ordinary Zimbabweans, many of whom have shared mixed sentiments about his legacy.

ZANU-PF, the party to which Mphoko devoted much of his career, has expressed deep sorrow at his death. The party’s leadership, including current President Emmerson Mnangagwa, issued statements acknowledging Mphoko’s contributions to Zimbabwe’s independence and his role in shaping the country’s post-independence governance.

Mphoko’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time, while funeral arrangements are said to be underway. His death is expected to prompt further discussions about the future of Zimbabwe’s political landscape, as the country continues to navigate its post-Mugabe era.

Political analysts are also reflecting on Mphoko’s impact on Zimbabwe’s leadership, with some viewing him as a loyalist who remained firmly aligned with Mugabe’s legacy, while others highlight his role in the transition to a new political era after Mugabe’s fall.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...