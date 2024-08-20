Former Senior Police Officer Dies Suddenly During ‘Mujolo’ Encounter in Chitungwiza

Spread the love

Former Chief Superintendent Francis Matsika, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning while reportedly engaging in sexual intercourse with his partner. The incident occurred at the home of his long-time companion, Blessing Zuva, 45, in Unit H, Seke, Chitungwiza.

According to a police memo, Matsika arrived at Zuva’s residence around 10:30 a.m. on August 19, 2024, bringing a plastic bag containing 10 liters of cooking oil and a pint of milk. He instructed Zuva to mix the milk with salt before they engaged in sexual activity, as he was reportedly suffering from erectile dysfunction. They had intercourse twice, but after the second round, Matsika began gasping for air, collapsed, and died.

The tragic incident was reported to the ZRP Zengeza police station. Authorities at the scene found sex-enhancing drugs in Matsika’s pocket, leading to speculation that he may have overdosed.

Matsika was a controversial figure, having made headlines in 2022 for allegedly assaulting and ordering the arrest of two NewsDay journalists, Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi, in Chitungwiza. The journalists were investigating water challenges in the area and were accused by Matsika of taking unauthorized photos or videos inside a polling station—a charge they denied. During the altercation, Matsika allegedly physically assaulted Mhlanga and smashed his mobile phone.

The sudden and unusual circumstances of Matsika’s death have drawn significant public attention as investigations continue.

