Former Senator Lilian Timveos Passes Away

KWEKWE – Former Senator Lilian Timveos has passed away. She died this morning at Avenues Clinic in Harare.

Born in 1973 in Kwekwe, Timveos was a dedicated member of ZANU PF and served in the party’s Zvishavane District.

Timveos was well-regarded in political circles for her commitment to public service and her work within the party.

News of her passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from family, friends, and fellow members of ZANU PF and the opposition who are mourning her loss.

Timveos’ legacy is remembered within her community and party, as she leaves behind a reputation of dedication and service.

Condolences continue to flow to her family and the ZANU PF community during this difficult time.

