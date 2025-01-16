Former Harare City Official Receives Over $350,000 Compensation Amid Corruption Probe

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Harare City Council (HCC) acting human capital director Matthew Marara reportedly received over US$350,000 in compensation for the period he was suspended without pay on corruption charges.

This revelation emerged today during his appearance before the retired Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry into the council’s affairs.

The controversy centres around Marara’s alleged resignation in 2020, following his suspension. Evidence presented to the Commission suggests he later rescinded his resignation and returned to the council in 2023, claiming he had never officially stepped down. It is alleged that Marara exploited the absence of a resignation letter in the council’s records to justify his reinstatement.

Thabani Mpofu, the lead investigator presenting evidence before the Commission, disclosed that Marara had been compensated over US$350,000 for the 30 months he was not actively employed by the council.

Marara, however, denied the figure, asserting that he had never resigned and had reached an agreement with the council to be paid US$131,000, of which US$116,000 had already been disbursed.

“I never resigned from the council,” Marara insisted during his testimony, disputing the allegations.

The inquiry, which is investigating alleged corruption and maladministration within the Harare City Council, has placed a spotlight on irregularities surrounding Marara’s case, including the missing resignation letter and the substantial compensation payout.

The Commission of Inquiry continues to examine the circumstances surrounding Marara’s return to the council and the financial settlements involved, as public scrutiny grows over the governance and accountability of Harare’s municipal administration.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...