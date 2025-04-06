Mnangagwa’s Signature Forgery on Military Changes Causes a Stir

Spread the love

HARARE – The command of Zimbabwe’s Special Air Services (SAS) was changed controversially after a letter allegedly signed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sent to new army commander Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu.

Military sources say the letter, bearing a date of March 28, 2025, was in fact originated by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son, Sean, who is a major in the army.

A close analysis of the letter shows that Mnangagwa’s purported signature is a forgery.

Below is the original signature



A source said General Matatu – who was days in his new job after Mnangagwa unceremoniously removed Anselem Sanyatwe as army commander – did not act on the letter. But surprisingly, all the directed changes were carried out except one.

The revelations will add fire to claims made by war veteran Blessed Geza last week that a group of people around Mnangagwa have usurped some of his authority, allegedly taking advantage of his health struggles. He allegedly suffers from dementia.

The letter, coming just days before planned anti-Mnagagwa protests on March 31, directed the promotion and appointment of Major Edmore Madhema to be new commander of the military’s highly specialised and secretive regiment, replacing Lieutenant Colonel Maisiri. The army commander was directed to give Maisiri “appointment elsewhere.”

Madhema, now a lieutenant colonel, was the commander of the army training school in Mbalabala. Army sources said he is implicated in the abduction and subsequent murder of Citizens Coalition for Change supporter Tapfumaneyi Masaya, who was seized in November 2023 while campaigning in Mabvuku ahead of a parliamentary by-election. A Major Damu, who was heading the SAS team seconded to Mnangagwa’s security, was replaced by Captain Lance Sibanda. Damu “should go back to PG (Presidential Guard),” the letter ordered. A Major Chamu was made chief instructor of the special forces school.

Military sources said one appointment that never materialised was that of Major Thulani Nyakutsanza, who was to replace Madhema at Mbalabala. It was not immediately clear why he never took up the posting. The source said it was highly unusual for the commander-in-chief to direct such appointments, which are the preserve of the army commander and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander. “But Auxillia and her son don’t know the limits of the president’s powers. They were desperate that this happens, clearly as part of the strategy to pre-empt a potential coup which was being rumoured at the time,” the source said. Mnangagwa is battling to save his presidency amid growing demands for him to step down, led by Geza and a faction of the war veterans who accuse the 82-year-old Zanu PF leader of facilitating industrial-scale corruption and trying to cling onto power beyond 2028. Geza is believed to have skipped the country after authorities said he would be charged with treason. He said last week that sympathetic lawmakers were ready to table an impeachment motion against Mnangagwa, whose supporters said Geza was “hallucinating.” Source – Byo24

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...