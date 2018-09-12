Foreign Affairs Minister vows fight to end Zimbabwe isolation

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo has vowed to work towards complete end to the country’s international isolation as he bounced back as the country’s chief diplomat this past week.

“We believe that the economic interests of this country have now come to a point when we are going to experience the end to isolation,” Moyo told reporters at State House soon after swearing in.

The former top ranking military official became the country’s Foreign Minister immediately after President Robert Mugabe and his regime were elbowed out in a military coup November last year.

Since he began his tenure under the Emmerson Mnangagwa government, he has made strides in attempts to lure back an international community that has continued to cast doubt over the new administration’s pledges to restore the country back to democracy and economic prosperity.

Whilst relations with Europe seem to be on the mend, the United States has maintained its tough stance on Zimbabwe with the recent renewal on its sanctions law on Harare.

Mnangagwa has pledged diplomacy as opposed to confrontation with countries that have been hostile to Zimbabwe.

His Foreign Affairs Minister gave hints of what the newly installed Zanu PF administration was up to.

“We are going to experience end of total restrictions which has been surrounding this country for some time,” Moyo said.

“And I believe that we are going to learn and unlearn wrong things which we had before we move forward.

“But the key issue is, Zimbabwe is open for business and Zimbabwe being open for business, we are saying Zimbabweans all over in the diaspora should now focus on rebuilding this country and those are the first ambassadors.”

He added, “And of course the first dimension is that we have got now to look at the capabilities of the human resources which we have so that they are deployed correctly in order to be synchronised and resonate with the mission and the mandate of economic development.”

Moyo said Zimbabwe’s attempts to reintegrate with the rest of the world was going to be made lighter through the assembling of what he described as a very vibrant team of officials who now form the country’s new cabinet.

“And definitely even the re-engagement process is now much easier because the confidence which has been brought by the appointment of this team is going to make my life easier in the management of the external affairs and therefore making it all the targets the engagement and re-engagement softer,” he said. – News Day