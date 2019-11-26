Flight Radar shows movement in Zimbabwe airspace refuting Jonathan Moyo lies

Social media is awash with reports that a go-slow strike by air traffic controllers caused travelling chaos on Monday morning with planes unable to take-off or land at Zimbabwean airports.

However, data from flight-monitoring website FlightRadar24 shows that a Kenyan Airways plane landing in Harare, closely followed by the Air Zimbabwe aircraft.

It is not immediately clear if there was a strike or its just social media rumours..

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe has denied reports that the air space has been closed and that their workers had gone on strike.

In a statement released on Tuesday CAAZ said, “Our attention has been drawn to some reports circulating on various media platforms this morning. Our airspace is open and flights are operating as normal.”

There are reports that a South African Airlink plane which landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo at 7.45AM was due to turn back at 8.05AM but did not take off for almost another two hours.

Air Zimbabwe’s only aircraft servicing domestic and regional routes took off from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare as scheduled for its morning service to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

The Boeing 767 200-ER, due to return to Harare to pick up passengers to Johannesburg, was forced to sit on the tarmac in Victoria Falls for nearly two hours from 8.30AM as negotiations with the air traffic controllers continued.

The plane only took off at 10.15AM.

A Fastjet plane due to fly to Johannesburg and an Airlink flight from Harare to Johannesburg appeared to have failed to get clearance for takeoff.