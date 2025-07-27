Fire destroys Glenview 8 home industry again

HARARE – At least 100 traders were left counting losses after a fire broke out at Glenview Area 8 home industry destroying property worth hundreds of thousands of dollars Sunday morning.

City of Harare SMEs Committee chairperson Denford Ngadziore said the fire was caused by security guards who were warming themselves.

“The affected traders include those manufacturing wardrobes, kitchen units, sofas, and other carpentry products.

“The estimated loss is approximately US$100,000.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was unintentionally started by security guards on duty, who were warming themselves by a fire that later spread around 5:00 AM,” he said in a statement.

According to Ngadziore the City of Harare Fire Brigade swiftlt reacted and helped to contain the fire before it caused greater destruction.

Currently, over 4,000 traders operate from the Glenview Area 8 complex.

The complex frequently encountered fire breakouts which have been attributed to human error.

The last inferno was in 2023.

Ngadziore said recently, the City of Harare SMEs Committee conducted a site visit and engaged the traders’ representative committee to assess the situation and discuss a sustainable way forward.

He said it was agreed that traders should resume formal monthly payments to Council a process that has been suspended for the past 3 to 4 years.

‘Unfortunately, during this time, funds have been misappropriated by private individuals, undermining council operations and service delivery.

“As the SMEs Committee, we will take keen interest in the ongoing investigations.

“It is our strong position that those on duty must be held accountable and prosecuted for their negligence, which resulted in this costly disaster,” he said.

He said looking ahead, the only lasting solution is a comprehensive redevelopment of the Glenview SMEs Complex.

Ngadziore said the committee has resolved to implement this through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), guided by urban planning and fire safety regulations, to replan and modernize the facility.

“On a brighter note, construction of a modern People’s Market nearby is expected to commence soon.

“This initiative is aligned with the City’s approved architectural designs and will feature over 30 modern kiosks—creating a safer, cleaner, and more dignified environment for traders.’

