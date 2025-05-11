Final phase of Harare-Beitbridge highway resume

Spread the love

Construction works on the outstanding sections of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway have resumed in earnest, with contractors now on-site to complete the final 88 kilometres of the 580-kilometre flagship project.

The long-awaited Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road upgrade, considered a critical artery linking Zimbabwe to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, is now entering its final phase. Several contractors, including Masimba Holdings, Exodus and Company, Fossil Contracting, and Bitumen World, have mobilised teams and equipment to ensure the road is fully completed between August and December this year.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Ezra Chadzamira, led a delegation on Thursday to inspect the works being carried out on the remaining stretches of the highway. He expressed satisfaction with the pace and commitment shown by the contractors.

“We are happy that work has resumed along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road. Our province was the most affected, and we thank the government, through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, for demonstrating commitment to complete this flagship project,” said Chadzamira.

“All our contractors are on site with construction works underway. They indicated that between August and December, the whole project is likely to be complete,” he added.

According to Engineer Takudzwa Mposiwa of Masimba Holdings, their teams are currently focused on a 27-kilometre stretch, with 45 percent of the work already completed. He said the section is on track to be finalised within the next three months.

Road users and local businesses have welcomed the renewed activity, saying it is a relief to see progress on a project that has long been anticipated. A motorist noted, “The construction of Mucheke Bridge was long overdue given the traffic congestion during peak hours. But with the ongoing work, we’re hopeful that completion is near.”

The Harare-Beitbridge Highway is one of the signature infrastructure projects of the Second Republic under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration. Its completion is expected to improve travel efficiency, facilitate regional trade, and boost Zimbabwe’s economic connectivity with neighbouring countries.

Once complete, the highway will significantly reduce travel time between the capital and the Beitbridge border post, and serve as a key link for freight and passenger traffic between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Government has reiterated its commitment to modernising the country’s road network as part of the broader national development strategy aimed at achieving Vision 2030.

Source – zbc

