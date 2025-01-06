Fatal Accident at Mbudzi Interchange Construction Site

Spread the love

HARARE – A tragic accident occurred at the Mbudzi Interchange construction site in Harare, resulting in the death of one individual. The incident was caused by a mechanical fault on one of the cranes, according to preliminary reports given to The Zimbabwe Mail from the site.

Authorities have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, acknowledging the immense loss.

Engineers on-site have assured the public that the structural integrity of the bridge remains largely unaffected, with only minimal damage reported in the affected section. They have confirmed that the rest of the construction site remains stable and safe.

Hope no one was injured at the Trababalas exchange after a crane is said to have crashed. pic.twitter.com/1xY3zbvyeX — Gerrard Anko Ged Belts (@MacBelts) January 6, 2025

The Trabablas Interchange project has maintained an impeccable safety record up until this unfortunate event. Responsible authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences.

Further details will be shared as investigations continue.

WATCH | A tragic crane accident at the Trababalas Exchange has reportedly claimed a life. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/IO0SFNmYEM — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) January 6, 2025

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...