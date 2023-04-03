Explosive ZANU PF Politburo meeting underway

The embattled ruling party ZANU PF Politburo meeting is underway at the party headquarters in Harare, with primary elections held last month under scrutiny.

While results from Bulawayo and Harare provinces have been endorsed, the outcome of the polls in eight other provinces is expected to be ratified by today’s Politburo meeting and released afterward.

The party’s Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Christopher Mutsvangwa has clarified that results will only be confirmed after all complaints have been considered and common ground reached.

The primary elections were held to choose candidates representing the ruling party in the forthcoming general elections at council, parliamentary and senatorial level.

