Expelled Zanu PF Official Throws Gauntlet at Mnangagwa

HARARE – Former Zanu PF member Blessed R. Geza has declared he will fight to reclaim his place within the ruling party, despite receiving news of his expulsion.

In a statement issued on Monday, Geza vowed to take a stand against what he described as “Emmerson’s machinations” and pledged to continue opposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership bid to extend his term until 2030.

“I received information that I’ve been expelled from Zanu PF yesterday. Well, I declare that I’m still Zanu PF and remain Zanu PF to the core. This is what I was waiting for—the real drama now will unfold against Emmerson’s machinations. We’ll occupy the State House against all odds,” Geza said.

War Veterans’ Growing Dissent

Geza’s remarks come at a time when discontent among Zanu PF war veterans is rising. A faction within the war veterans’ ranks has expressed outrage over Mnangagwa’s alleged plans to extend his presidency beyond the two-term constitutional limit.

The 2030 agenda, initiated by Mnangagwa loyalists, seeks to postpone the 2028 presidential elections through a constitutional amendment, allowing Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030. Proponents of the move argue that Mnangagwa’s second term, if shortened before three years, would not legally count as a full term.

However, critics, including some war veterans, view the move as a direct attack on Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution, which introduced term limits to prevent prolonged presidential rule following former President Robert Mugabe’s decades-long grip on power.

Factions Within Zanu PF

Geza’s defiance adds to the internal friction within Zanu PF, which is reportedly divided over Mnangagwa’s continued leadership. A faction loyal to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is believed to be resisting efforts to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency, with speculation that some senior party officials may quietly back the war veterans’ dissent.

At the party’s Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting last Saturday, Zanu PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha dismissed calls for a referendum on the 2030 agenda. He stated that the resolution to extend Mnangagwa’s term, adopted at the 21st Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference in Bulawayo, was already in the implementation stage.

“There is no going back in implementing the resolution,” Machacha said, adding that those opposed to the move should have raised their concerns during party meetings.

Civil Society and Opposition Respond

Civil society organisations and opposition parties have condemned the bid to extend Mnangagwa’s rule, accusing the ruling party of undermining democratic principles. Critics argue that postponing elections and amending the Constitution would erode Zimbabwe’s political stability and credibility on the global stage.

Constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku has weighed in, describing the process required for such a constitutional amendment as “next to impossible.” Madhuku emphasised that a referendum would be required, which could expose widespread public opposition to the plan.

Growing Tensions

Geza’s defiance reflects a growing sense of unease within the party and the nation at large. As factions clash and opposition builds, the battle over Zimbabwe’s political future is likely to intensify. Whether Mnangagwa’s allies can secure the constitutional changes they seek or face mounting resistance from within and outside the party remains to be seen.

The unfolding drama highlights the deep divisions in Zanu PF and raises critical questions about the party’s leadership direction as Zimbabwe approaches a pivotal period in its political history.

