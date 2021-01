HARARE – Retired Major-General Mike Nyambuya, former Energy minister and ex-deputy Speaker of the Senate has died, sources said early Saturday morning.

Nyambuya, commanded the ZNA forces at N’Djili Airport, Kinshasa, in 1998, when the Rwandan and allied forces attacked, starting the Second Congo War.

He retired, and became Governor of Manicaland, then Minister of Energy and Power Development, and is currently Speaker and Deputy Senate President.