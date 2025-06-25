Ex-Minister Ignatius Chombo Alive, Confirms Marian Chombo

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Minister of Finance Ignatius Chombo is alive and well, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Marian Chombo has confirmed, dismissing widespread social media rumours claiming his death.

Reports circulating early Monday morning alleged that Chombo had succumbed to prostate cancer at a private hospital in Harare. However, Marian Chombo, who is also his former wife, refuted the claims.

“He is alive and kicking. He is at his home,” she told reporters, putting to rest speculation that had spread rapidly online.

Chombo, a long-serving government official and key figure in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, has occasionally been the subject of health-related rumours in recent years.