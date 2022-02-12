Ex MDC leaders praise Mnangagwa

The ZANU PF ‘Mother of all rallies’ in Epworth saw former MDC executive members who defected back to the revolutionary party praise President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his exceptional leadership and visionary leadership.

Speaking on behalf of what he called a group of the ZANU PF Disciples, former MDC Kwekwe Central legislator, Blessing Chebundo, who is now a ZANU PF member, said he was charmed by President Mnangagwa’s great leadership qualities, which opposition leader Nelson Chamisa lacks.

“We have seen in Cde Mnangagwa and his team a leadership with wisdom, which is lacking where we came from. We have seen in Cde Mnangagwa and his team a leadership with maturity, which is lacking where we came from,” he said.

Others include Tongai Matutu, James Makore, Patrick Chitaka, Charles Musimiki, Angela Nyathi, Emmanuel Muchitoto, Farai Nyandoro, Simon Chidhakwa, Peter Matambo, Samuriwo, Bvunzai, Sifeni Moyo, Gift Nyama and Lilian Timveous.

