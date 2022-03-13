Ex-Harare Mayor found, not killed

HARARE – Former Harare Mayor, Herbert Gomba, who was reportedly abducted from his home on Saturday by suspected State security forces has been found in police custody.

Gomba who was allegedly kidnapped from his house in Glen Norah C, Harare by unknown men, has been found in the custody of Law and Order police at Harare Central Police Station.

He is accused of burning a vehicle belonging to MDC-T member, Gilbert Mbwende, in 2020 in Belvedere, Harare.

Mbwende is contesting for the Highfield East Parliamentary seat representing MDC Alliance. By-elections are scheduled for the 26th of this month.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is still looking for Denford Ngadziore and Lovejoy Chitengu who are said to be accomplices in the burning of the vehicle case.

Gomba is also facing corruption charges after he allegedly sold residential stands without following Harare City laws.

Gomba and three others, who are former council workers, are expected to come back in court on Monday the 14th of this month.