Ex-Energy Minister Chasi Throws Gauntlet to End ZESA Darkness

HARARE,– Former Energy and Power Development Minister, Fortune Chasi, has expressed his readiness to serve Zimbabwe once again as the country grapples with a worsening electricity crisis. The growing calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reappoint Chasi have intensified, particularly as the nation faces its worst power shortages in years.

Chasi, who served as the energy minister until his dismissal in August 2020, acknowledged the public’s demand for his return through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. In his statement, Chasi said the confidence expressed by citizens was not lost on him, stressing that serving the country is a duty to which he is always ready to respond.

“I can’t pretend that I am not seeing your ‘demands’ to go back to my former job,” Chasi wrote. “I do not take your confidence in me lightly. I encounter it daily and everywhere. As I have said before, serving one’s country is a duty we must all be ready for. I am!”

The power crisis in Zimbabwe, driven by declining water levels at Lake Kariba and outdated infrastructure at the Hwange Thermal Power Station, has led to crippling electricity shortages, with many areas experiencing hours-long power outages. These challenges have sparked public concern and frustration, prompting some to call for Chasi’s return, hoping that his expertise and leadership could help resolve the crisis.

Rising Support for Chasi’s Return

Chasi’s remarks come after a nationwide blackout over the weekend, attributed to a “system disturbance” by the state-owned ZESA Holdings. This incident has further fueled calls for his reappointment. Chasi, during his tenure, was known for his proactive stance on energy sector reform and efforts to address systemic inefficiencies.

However, his calls for a return to the role were met with a rebuttal from a group of ZANU PF supporters. A ZANU PF-linked X account, ZANU PF Patriots, dismissed his comments as “political grandstanding.” The account reminded the public that only President Mnangagwa has the authority to appoint ministers, dismissing the calls from opposition supporters.

“May we remind you that only the President is mandated to appoint any deserving citizen to be a Minister. Opposition supporters calling for your reinstatement have no power to reinstate you. Your response to them thus is political grandstanding,” the statement read.

Background on Chasi’s Dismissal

Chasi was removed from his post as Minister of Energy and Power Development on August 14, 2020, and replaced by Zhemu Soda. Official reports suggested that Chasi’s removal stemmed from his attempts to level the playing field in the fuel sector, an effort that reportedly clashed with powerful fuel cartels in Zimbabwe.

At the time, a statement from the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, outlined that Chasi’s “conduct of business” had become incompatible with the president’s expectations, leading to his immediate dismissal.

A Ministry of Energy official, speaking to The Zimbabwe Independent, revealed that Chasi’s attempts to break Sakunda Holdings’ monopoly on the National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) pipeline were a major factor behind his ousting. His efforts to revive plans for a second fuel pipeline were reportedly met with strong resistance from entrenched interests in the sector.

Chasi’s Legacy and Challenges Ahead

While Chasi’s tenure was marked by controversy, particularly in the fuel sector, many Zimbabweans see him as a figure capable of addressing the current energy crisis, which has crippled industries and households alike. However, it remains to be seen whether his return to the ministry would be politically feasible, given the complex dynamics surrounding Zimbabwe’s energy and fuel sectors.

Current Energy and Power Development Minister, Edgar Moyo, has been overseeing the sector since Chasi’s departure, but critics argue that he has not been able to make significant strides in resolving the energy crisis.

As Zimbabwe struggles to meet its power demands, the call for Chasi’s return reflects growing public frustration and hope for a more effective solution to the country’s energy woes.

