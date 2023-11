Former Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development and three accomplices have been convicted of importing more than 138 000 litres of diesel without paying duty.

Terrence Mukupe was convicted along with Sam Kapisoriso, Joseph Taderera and Leonard Mudzuto for unlawfully import diesel without paying duty.

They are in custody pending sentencing tomorrow.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) has confirmed the conviction of the quartet.

