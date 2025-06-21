Ex-Deputy Finance Minister David Chapfika Dies After Car Plunges Off Bridge

Spread the love

Former Deputy Finance Minister David Chapfika has died after his vehicle drove off a bridge and landed on its roof in a river. He was 68.

According to multiple reports, the tragic accident occurred near Chabwino, at the bridge popularly known as “pabridge repaStondon”. Chapfika was reportedly driving a Mercedes-Benz ML when it collided with another vehicle before veering off the bridge and overturning.

Confirmed death after fatal crash

ZimLive confirmed the passing in a post on X, writing:

“#BREAKING Former deputy finance minister David Chapfika has died after his vehicle drove off a bridge and landed on its roof in the river. He was 68.”

— ZimLive

The former legislator for Mutoko South was a long-serving member of the ruling ZANU PF and was sitting on the party’s Central Committee at the time of his death. He previously held the position of Deputy Minister of Finance and was known for his vocal support of indigenisation policies during the early 2000s.

Crime Watch Zimbabwe also shared details of the crash, stating:

“Former Deputy Finance Minister, ZANU PF Mutoko South MP, and serving member of the ZANU PF Central Committee, David Chapfika, has died following a fatal car accident near Chabwino (pabridge repaStondon) — Crime Watch ZimbabweNearby car dealerships

False death rumours in 2021

This is not the first time Chapfika’s name has trended online due to reports of his death. In 2021, false claims circulated that he had succumbed to COVID-19 complications. Those rumours were later debunked.

“In 2021, rumours falsely claimed he had died from COVID-19 complications, reports that were later proven untrue. Sadly, this time, his passing has been confirmed.” — Crime Watch Zimbabwe

Tributes and reactions expected

As of now, no official government statement has been issued. ZANU PF members and the wider Mutoko community are expected to pay tribute in the coming days.

Chapfika’s contributions to the economic discourse during his time in government and his long-standing service in both parliament and the Central Committee made him a prominent figure within the party’s ranks.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.