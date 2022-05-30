News Ticker

Ex-cabinet Chris Kuruneri dies

HARARE, ZIMBABWE: Undated photo shows Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Chris Kuruneri posing for a photographer. Kuruneri was arrested 24 April 2004 for violating currency laws, becoming the first senior government official to be jailed under President Robert Mugabe's crackdown on corruption. AFP PHOTO/SRT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Finance Minister Christopher Tichaona Kuruneri has died after a long illness, a relative confirmed to Newsday.

“The Kuruneri family, with deep sadness would humbly like to announce the death of the former finance minister on the 28th of May 2022,” the relative said.

“The family is gratefully overwhelmed by the flood of heart-warming messages of condolence, support and love we are receiving from friends and family.”

The family is asking for privacy to deal with their loss and finalizing funeral arrangements.

