Ex-British envoy speaks on Mupfumira allegations

Former British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing has denied allegations she paid money to the embattled former Labour and social welfare minister Prisca Mupfumira to flout adoption rules.

Laing who is now based in Nigeria wasd responding to reports that she illegally adopted daughter Anya, from a children’s home in 2017 when she was still ambassador to Zimbabwe. The girl went with her when she took over as ambassador to Nigeria last year.

Speaking through her Spokesperson Laing said, “These allegations are categorically untrue. All the proper legal processes were followed and no money was paid. It’s ridiculous to suggest a British ambassador would pay a bribe to adopt a child. No money changed hands and these claims are absolute nonsense.

“Rules were followed so carefully that the adoption actually took much longer to complete – two years in fact. Anya is now living happily with the ambassador and her husband in the Nigerian capital, Abuja and knew nothing of these allegations until recently.”

Prisca Mupfumira is currently holed up in remand prison after being arrested for criminal abuse of office.

Source: By24