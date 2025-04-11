Evelyn Ndlovu appointed Environment Minister

Spread the love

HARARE – President Mnangagwa has appointed the former Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Evelyn Ndlovu, as the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

She replaces Dr Sithembiso Nyoni who was relieved of her duties two weeks ago.

The President has also appointed Mr Albert Nguluvhe as the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya said the appointments are with immediate effect.

“In terms of Section 104, Subsection 1 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Honourable Evelyn Ndlovu, MP, as Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife with immediate effect,” he said.

In a separate statement, Dr Rushwaya said: “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has in terms of Section 104, Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Honourable Albert Nguluvhe, MP, as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Matabeleland South Province, with immediate effect.”

