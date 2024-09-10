EU Commits Funds for Zimbabwe’s Arts Sector

Spread the love

HARARE – The European Union (EU) has committed more than USD $280,000 to support innovative arts initiatives across Zimbabwe under its CreativeActions2 program.

Since its launch in 2023, the program has backed a total of 74 projects, with an overall investment of USD $1,140,270. The initiative focuses on addressing capacity gaps, fostering innovation, supporting advocacy, and facilitating the mobility of artists and cultural products, allowing them to access new markets and expand their reach.

In a statement released on Monday, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst Kirchmann, announced that an additional 20 arts and culture projects would receive funding to help unlock talent from marginalized communities.

“Zimbabwe’s arts sector is key to uniting people and driving economic growth,” said Ambassador Kirchmann. “With CreativeActions2, we are excited to see how artists and cultural practitioners are making a difference.”

The ambassador further praised the Zimbabwean arts community, encouraging artists to capitalize on value chains in the global creative economy. “These projects not only celebrate Zimbabwe’s rich cultural diversity but also empower individuals and communities to thrive in the international creative marketplace,” he added.

The latest funding will support artists and cultural practitioners across Zimbabwe’s regions, including Bulawayo, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Midlands, Mashonaland East, Harare, Manicaland, Matabeleland South, and Masvingo. Among the 20 new projects receiving financial backing, some of the notable initiatives include:

According to the statement, CreativeActions2 plays a pivotal role in strengthening Zimbabwe-EU bilateral relations. The program has facilitated international cultural exchanges for Zimbabwean creators with EU member states, including Portugal, Germany, and Greece. Artists supported through mobility grants have participated in festival management training and showcased Zimbabwean fashion and textiles to the diaspora, boosting the country’s representation on the global stage.

The EU and the Culture Fund have emphasized the critical role of arts and culture in nation-building, advocacy, and policy development. Through CreativeActions2, they continue to fortify civil society institutions and empower independent artists, enhancing artistic expression and transforming livelihoods across Zimbabwe.

