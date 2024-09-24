EU Celebrates Successful Conclusion of Biodiversity Photo Competition in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

HARARE, – The European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe has successfully concluded the EU Biodiversity Photo Competition, which showcased the country’s rich natural beauty and biodiversity under the theme, “People and Nature: A Life in Harmony.” Photographers from across Zimbabwe participated in the competition, capturing the inseparable link between people and biodiversity, emphasizing that a sustainable future for communities is tied to the protection of the ecosystems they depend on.

The competition aimed to raise awareness about biodiversity conservation, reinforcing the EU’s ongoing commitment to preserving Zimbabwe’s natural heritage. The EU, through its various projects, remains dedicated to the vision that nature cannot be protected without people’s involvement, and that biodiversity is essential for the sustainability of communities.

The EU Delegation expressed gratitude to all participants for submitting a wide range of inspiring images. Special thanks were extended to the external jury, which included renowned visual storyteller Angela Jimu, an advocate for female photographers in Southern Africa, and Rumbidzai Takawira, the EU’s Green Ambassador and a dedicated conservationist, journalist, and founder of Conservation Conversation.

Following a rigorous selection process, the top five photographers were recognized for their exceptional contributions:

First Place : Tinotenda Nyandoro

: Tinotenda Nyandoro Second Place : Jared Bunga

: Jared Bunga Third Place : Harry Randell

: Harry Randell Honourable Mention : Kudzai Tinago

: Kudzai Tinago Honourable Mention: Wilson Kakurira

The winning photographers will receive prizes, including a safari in Zimbabwe, vouchers for photographic equipment, and gifts courtesy of Focal Point Zimbabwe. Their work will be featured in the EU Biodiversity Calendar for 2025 and showcased at the Biodiversity Celebration Event at Mukuvisi in October during the EU Green Diplomacy Weeks. The exhibition will also tour Kadoma, Gweru, and Bulawayo to raise awareness about the vital relationship between people and nature in Zimbabwe.

As part of EU Green Diplomacy Weeks, a global initiative promoting environmental protection and sustainability, the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe is hosting a series of events, including a panel discussion on “The Role of Communities in Protecting Biodiversity.” The discussion will highlight the essential role sustainable development plays in conservation efforts, reinforcing the idea that community involvement is crucial to protecting natural ecosystems.

In addition, the EU is supporting the Wildlife Ranger Challenge, Africa’s largest celebration of rangers, who play a key role in safeguarding wildlife. The challenge, culminating in a 21km race held in Dete, near Hwange National Park, is organized by the Painted Dog Conservation Trust and will raise awareness about rangers’ efforts in protecting the Hwange Buffer Zone and supporting local communities.

These initiatives reflect the EU’s broader commitment to sustainable development through its Global Gateway strategy, which promotes high-quality infrastructure investments with a focus on climate, digital connectivity, and gender equality. In Zimbabwe, these efforts are part of the EUWithYou campaign, which champions sustainable development through Green and Climate Smart Agriculture (GCSA) and Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE).

The EU’s ongoing work highlights its commitment to fostering a future where both people and nature thrive together, promoting biodiversity while supporting resilient communities across Zimbabwe.

Source: EU

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...