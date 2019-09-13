Equatorial Guinea President weeps for Mugabe

President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo shed tears as he signed a condolence book for the he late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who died on 6 September.

Mbasogo arrived in Zimbabwe on Friday afternoon and signed the condolence book at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

Speaking to the press, Mbasogo who was wearing dark glasses, could not hold back his tears as he told Zimbabweans to cherish the legacy of Mugabe especially for the redistribution of land.

Tears streamed down his cheeks as he spoke of the great friendship he enjoyed with Mugabe.

Mbasogo and Mugabe’s friendship was strengthened after Zimbabwe foiled a plot to depose Mbasogo by intercepting mercenaries who had been hired for the job as they passed through the country.

The Zimbabwean army has also assisted Equatorial Guinea in the capacitation of its military services.