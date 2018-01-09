Embassies Must Justify Their Existence: General Moyo

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Retired Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Busi Moyo has said that the country’s embassies must perform and justify their existence.

Moyo confirmed that the government was going to rationalise the diplomatic missions as was announced by Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa in the 2018 Budget. Said Moyo:

We are reviewing the position of all embassies and it’s high time they must perform in a measurable manner. The government incurs a lot of costs in running embassies so they must justify their existence. Because of financial constraints, they can be served from elsewhere, we will also look into that, but the corporate and private sector should also help as they benefit from work derived from embassies. We have already started the rationalisation process and will advise in due course. We are rebuilding our image and rebranding the country.

